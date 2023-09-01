Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,859,483.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $118.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of -371.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1,581.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.51.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.45.
Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.
