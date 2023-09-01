Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,859,483.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $118.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of -371.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1,581.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.51.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,579,000 after purchasing an additional 90,619 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Datadog by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 329.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

