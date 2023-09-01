Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,555 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $17,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after acquiring an additional 929,566 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,614,000 after acquiring an additional 945,516 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,094,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,848,000 after acquiring an additional 324,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after acquiring an additional 965,045 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of -371.08, a PEG ratio of 1,581.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.51. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $118.02.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $208,270.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,469.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $25,859,483.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $208,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,469.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,144,962 shares of company stock valued at $109,526,963 over the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

