Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI) Short Interest Up 9.3% in August

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Guttilla purchased 10,000 shares of Decisionpoint Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,188 shares in the company, valued at $225,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Decisionpoint Systems Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of DPSI stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.71. Decisionpoint Systems has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $11.27.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

Decisionpoint Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. Decisionpoint Systems had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Decisionpoint Systems will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc through its subsidiaries, engages in designs, consults, and implements mobility enterprise solutions and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enables customers to access employers' data networks.

