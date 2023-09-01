Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $16,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,580 shares of company stock worth $34,799,115. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $410.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $416.88 and its 200-day moving average is $399.96. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $328.62 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.