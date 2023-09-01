DEI Trading Down 36.5% Over Last 7 Days (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, DEI has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $82.55 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00245104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015049 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

