Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,266,400 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the July 31st total of 3,483,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,166.0 days.
Delivery Hero Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of DLVHF stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $60.65.
About Delivery Hero
