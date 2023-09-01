Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.36% from the company’s previous close.

DELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business's revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,965,841 shares of company stock worth $219,485,757. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

