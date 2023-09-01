Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $69.00 at UBS Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.47.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,965,841 shares of company stock worth $219,485,757 over the last ninety days. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Boston Partners bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $529,103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 655.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 36,540.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,151,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,465 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

