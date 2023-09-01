Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,434 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,640,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,230,037. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.