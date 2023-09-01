Desjardins Lowers Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$13.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPG. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.75 to C$15.25 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.23.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$11.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.90. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.57 and a 12-month high of C$11.54.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$969.10 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 5.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.7630332 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

