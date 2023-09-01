Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 9,578,033 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 3,600,289 shares.The stock last traded at $1.80 and had previously closed at $1.61.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $579.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 235.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

