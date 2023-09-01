DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 428.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 18,264 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $421,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,040,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,846 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 2,293.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 979,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $110,959,000 after purchasing an additional 938,909 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

DexCom Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $100.74. 878,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,004. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.94 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.06. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 117.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $684,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,249,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $684,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,249,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,857.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,579 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

