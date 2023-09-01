Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director Paula R. Meyer Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $85,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,500.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $168.76 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.24 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The company has a market cap of $496.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.65.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.35 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 34.88% and a return on equity of 21.32%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,788,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 115,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

