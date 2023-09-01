Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Short Interest Update

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 130,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,207.0 days.
Digital China Stock Performance
Shares of DCHIF opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. Digital China has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.48.
Digital China Company Profile
