Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Short Interest Update

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 130,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,207.0 days.

Digital China Stock Performance

Shares of DCHIF opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. Digital China has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.48.

Digital China Company Profile

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.

