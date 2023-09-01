Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Short Interest Down 5.4% in August

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,730,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the July 31st total of 17,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $132.54. The company had a trading volume of 202,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,274. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.68. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $133.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 378.30%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

