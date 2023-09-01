Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 92,190 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.31% of Digital Realty Trust worth $88,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 350.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DLR shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.93.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

DLR traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.26. 264,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,496. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 102.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $133.39.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 378.30%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.