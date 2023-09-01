Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,897 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.38% of Dillard’s worth $282,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 14,924.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 177,752 shares during the period. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

In related news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.71, for a total transaction of $376,822.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,334.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dillard’s Stock Up 0.6 %

DDS stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $347.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,910. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.96. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.49 and a 1 year high of $417.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $7.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $3.32. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.30 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 39.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 1.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dillard’s

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.