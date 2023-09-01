Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 119,713 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,449,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.39% of Fiserv worth $276,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fiserv by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,086,000 after acquiring an additional 90,190 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 106.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Fiserv by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,367,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,745,000 after purchasing an additional 893,910 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fiserv Stock Performance
NYSE FI traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.88. The firm has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on FI shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.90.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv
Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv
In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fiserv
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Stocks to Buy Now Ahead of Seasonal September Tailwinds
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- What’s Behind VinFast’s Electrifying Rise?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.