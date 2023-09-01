Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 119,713 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,449,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.39% of Fiserv worth $276,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fiserv by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,086,000 after acquiring an additional 90,190 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 106.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Fiserv by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,367,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,745,000 after purchasing an additional 893,910 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.88. The firm has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FI shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.