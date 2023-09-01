Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 284,047 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,721,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,047 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.21% of PBF Energy worth $291,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1,086.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,235,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $261,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PBF. Bank of America lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

PBF Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

PBF stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.92. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.48.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.33%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

