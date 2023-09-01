Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,625,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 849,023 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.22% of TechnipFMC worth $254,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 68,732.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,053,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,670 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after buying an additional 5,888,998 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 126.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,665,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 2,608,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 144.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,406,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,515,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,386 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,831. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 1.82. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $19.53.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.66%.

FTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

