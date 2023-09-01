Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,581,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.28% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $264,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,019.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPE. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.31. 1,527,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,686,194. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $2,548,471.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,758.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,635 shares of company stock worth $7,327,919 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

