Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $258.75 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.23% of S&P Global worth $258,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 180,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,149,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 327,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 8.4% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 11.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 365,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $9,407,258 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Up 1.1 %

S&P Global stock traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $394.97. The stock had a trading volume of 71,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.89.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.