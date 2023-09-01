Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $268.63 Million Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,334,305 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,136 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $268,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 167.9% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,190.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.80. 118,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,924. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

