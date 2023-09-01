Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $285.05 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.83% of W.W. Grainger worth $285,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE GWW traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $710.81. 19,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,839. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $483.19 and a 1-year high of $811.60. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $742.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $700.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.