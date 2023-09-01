Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $301.47 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,784,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,199 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.69% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $301,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 276,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,027,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 204,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 35,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $80.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,814. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

