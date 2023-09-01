Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $312.92 Million Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,615,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,134,563 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.79% of New York Community Bancorp worth $312,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 29,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 526,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,624,435. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 43.28% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on New York Community Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.