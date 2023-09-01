Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 31,158 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,066,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.52% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $262,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,738. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $170.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

