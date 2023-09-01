Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,011,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,731 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Avnet worth $271,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avnet in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

AVT stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.19. The company had a trading volume of 18,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,600. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. Avnet had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

