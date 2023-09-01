Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,301 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 655,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,301 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $261,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 1,414.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of KLA by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,840,000 after buying an additional 715,425 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,441,000 after purchasing an additional 299,219 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $21,817,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $499.97. The company had a trading volume of 66,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,177. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $517.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $481.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.70. The firm has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

