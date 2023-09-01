Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 467,013 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,546,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 467,013 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $279,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $616,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 426,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after acquiring an additional 21,778 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.5% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 220,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 111.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 106,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

MUR stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,536. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.38.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.77 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $4,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,499,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,942,682.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $4,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,942,682.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

