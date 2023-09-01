Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.11. 7,650,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 22,367,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMF. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,137,000. TPB Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $4,414,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at $4,887,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 470.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 540,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $4,121,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

