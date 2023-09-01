DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $44.00 Price Target at UBS Group

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.86.

DocuSign Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $50.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.71, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.00. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 81,642.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,009,000 after buying an additional 7,565,778 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,819,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,295,000 after buying an additional 189,229 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in DocuSign by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,574,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,708,000 after acquiring an additional 23,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

