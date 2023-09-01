Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Lowered to $146.00 at Citigroup

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s current price.

DG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.70.

Shares of DG stock opened at $138.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $128.48 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

