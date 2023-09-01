Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Lowered to $181.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $200.00 to $181.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dollar General from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday. OTR Global upgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.48.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DG

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $138.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.05. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $128.48 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Dollar General by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,221,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,881,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,718 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.