Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) recently:

8/31/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $365.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $440.00 to $460.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Domino’s Pizza is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/14/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $420.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $440.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $349.00 to $409.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $440.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $400.00 to $427.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $450.00 to $455.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $430.00 to $440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $465.00 to $483.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $343.00 to $383.00.

7/25/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $390.00.

7/24/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $320.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $430.00 to $445.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $405.00 to $431.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $365.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $325.00 to $375.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $400.00 to $465.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $300.00 to $365.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $360.00 to $420.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2023 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $430.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $395.00 to $450.00.

7/13/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $375.00.

7/13/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $360.00.

7/12/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $320.00 to $343.00.

7/10/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $375.00 to $400.00.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $3.10 on Friday, hitting $390.50. The stock had a trading volume of 70,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,535. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $409.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $374.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Domino's Pizza Inc alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.58%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 427 shares of company stock worth $170,095. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.