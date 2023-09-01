Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 7,819 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $113,922.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,061,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,733,578.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Monday, August 28th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,170 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $90,699.00.

On Friday, August 25th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 3,517 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $51,664.73.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,282 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $76,905.92.

On Monday, August 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,773 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $70,449.48.

On Friday, August 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 3,425 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $51,306.50.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 37,096 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $547,907.92.

On Monday, August 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,424 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $94,882.48.

On Friday, August 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,100 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $90,219.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 5,857 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $87,035.02.

On Monday, August 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,700 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $70,406.00.

Donegal Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.61 on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $484.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1,461,000.00 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.81.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,800,000.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Donegal Group by 15,473.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 838.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 55.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Donegal Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on DGICA

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.