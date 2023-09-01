Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duluth in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Duluth Stock Down 13.5 %

Shares of DLTH opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.21 million, a P/E ratio of -635.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Duluth has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $9.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Duluth had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $123.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duluth by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 157,363 shares during the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duluth by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 959,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 329,330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duluth by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duluth by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 640,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 139,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Duluth by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 95,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

