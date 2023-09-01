Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut shares of Duolingo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.38.

Duolingo Price Performance

DUOL stock opened at $147.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.28 and a beta of 0.36. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $64.73 and a 1 year high of $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.25. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duolingo news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,188 shares in the company, valued at $32,070,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,188 shares in the company, valued at $32,070,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.55, for a total transaction of $130,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,454.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,106 shares of company stock worth $17,510,796. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 37.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,039,000 after buying an additional 1,214,871 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,669,000 after buying an additional 379,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 24.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,510,000 after buying an additional 468,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,061,000 after buying an additional 303,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

