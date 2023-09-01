E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.05

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 98680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on SSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on E.W. Scripps in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.84.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $582.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kate O’brian sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $48,559.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 5.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

