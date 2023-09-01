Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Short Interest Update

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,500 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 227,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Eargo Trading Up 5.1 %
NASDAQ:EAR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,831. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.56. Eargo has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $38.40.
Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 251.60% and a negative net margin of 347.20%. The business had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eargo will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Eargo Company Profile
Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. It markets and sells hearing aids. The company sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.
