Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Short Interest Update

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,500 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 227,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Eargo Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:EAR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,831. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.56. Eargo has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $38.40.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 251.60% and a negative net margin of 347.20%. The business had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eargo will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Eargo by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Eargo during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eargo by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Eargo by 143.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 28,737 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. It markets and sells hearing aids. The company sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

