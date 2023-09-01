East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Rudolph Estrada Sells 2,411 Shares

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

East West Bancorp stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.70.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $43,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 56.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.86.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

