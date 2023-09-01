Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Short Interest Update

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 722,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eastern Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 3.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBC traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. 152,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,421. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $195.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is -129.03%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

