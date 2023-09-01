Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Up 10.3% in August

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 43,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

EVG opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.