Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Boosted by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,819 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.18. The company had a trading volume of 723,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,441. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $98.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $2,664,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,924,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,009 shares of company stock valued at $11,288,854. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

