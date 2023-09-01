Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $0.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.79. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The company had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ekso Bionics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Scott G. Davis sold 37,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $37,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 153.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Ekso Bionics worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.