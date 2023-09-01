Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Elastic from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.72.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $61.88 on Monday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,657,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $753,950.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,329 shares in the company, valued at $23,399,284.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,694 shares of company stock worth $25,962,227 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2,063.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

