Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2023

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Read Our Latest Report on ESTC

Elastic Trading Up 1.8 %

ESTC stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.00. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,093,854 shares in the company, valued at $570,050,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,093,854 shares in the company, valued at $570,050,137.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $84,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,080.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,694 shares of company stock worth $25,962,227 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.