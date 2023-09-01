Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

ESTC stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.00. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,093,854 shares in the company, valued at $570,050,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,093,854 shares in the company, valued at $570,050,137.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $84,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,080.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,694 shares of company stock worth $25,962,227 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

