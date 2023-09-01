Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ESTC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Elastic from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.56.

Shares of ESTC traded up $13.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,257. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,093,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,050,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,093,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,050,137.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $84,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,080.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,694 shares of company stock valued at $25,962,227 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Elastic by 830.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after buying an additional 3,938,975 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,634,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,842 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 19,872.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,669,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after buying an additional 1,661,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $40,308,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $44,394,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

