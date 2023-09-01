Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2023

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ESTC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Elastic from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTC

Elastic Trading Up 22.6 %

Shares of ESTC traded up $13.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,257. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,093,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,050,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,093,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,050,137.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $84,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,080.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,694 shares of company stock valued at $25,962,227 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Elastic by 830.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after buying an additional 3,938,975 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,634,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,842 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 19,872.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,669,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after buying an additional 1,661,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $40,308,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $44,394,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.