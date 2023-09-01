Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $303.00 million-$305.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.87 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.01-$1.11 EPS.

Elastic Trading Up 20.9 %

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $12.94 on Friday, reaching $74.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,805,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,863. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.80. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $91.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, June 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Elastic from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Elastic from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.39.

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $84,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,080.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $84,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,080.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $753,950.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,399,284.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,694 shares of company stock worth $25,962,227 in the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Elastic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Elastic by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

