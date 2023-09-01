ELIS Price Hits $0.0424 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $8.48 million and approximately $16.05 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04238223 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $29.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

